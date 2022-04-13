Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Clearing his stance on the Karauli violence, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, said that it was the fallout of the failure of the law and order situation in the state.

He was addressing the media at the Jaipur airport.

"It is a failure of law and order of the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. We thought he will learn from the previous incidents. It's a great loss, targeted violence against the Muslim community needs to be addressed. The government should take responsibility," said Owaisi.

Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. (ANI)

