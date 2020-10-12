Aurangabad, Oct 12 (PTI) AIMIM Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday demanded that Maharashtra government provide funds to the district to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the MP claimed there was shortage of masks, testing kits, medicines etc and salaries of some health staff too were pending.

He claimed Pune division, comprising Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur districts, had got Rs 151 crore to fight the outbreak, and such an amount should also be made available for Aurangabad division.

