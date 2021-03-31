Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Sunday opposed the 10-day lockdown in the Aurangabad district and said his party will take out a huge morcha against it on March 31.

"I will take out a huge morcha on March 31 from Paithangate following all Covid norms for our demand to fill up vacancies in government-run hospital in Aurangabad with beating dhols and drums to wake up a sleeping administration," said Jaleel.

The district administration of Aurangabad on Saturday issued orders for a 10-day lockdown in the district due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference Jaleel said, "Administration has taken the decision of lockdown for easing their work."

He alleged that the administration was lagging in providing the required manpower to keep hospitals and civic bodies functioning.

"The government hospital, super speciality unit, cancer hospital and several other hospitals including civic bodies have not been functioning due to lack of manpower. At least 2,048 posts including doctors, nurses among several others have been lying vacant since 2017," said Jaleel.

"The government has failed to fill up these posts resulting in the people of the city deprived of medical facilities there," he added.

Stating that the administration had allowed industries to run continuously in the lockdown period, he said that if the government wanted to impose lockdown it should have shut down the industrial units also for the safety of workers.

He appealed to all people from the district to participate in morcha against the administration.

The AIMIM MP also spoke of the situation of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra where there is a surge in Covid cases.

"State Health minister Rajesh Tope hails from Jalna and another medical education minister Amit Deshmukh also belongs to Latur of this region, it is very unfortunate that the situation of our region is in a very bad position due to the basic infrastructure of medical services," said Jaleel. (ANI)

