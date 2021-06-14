Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said Haryana government aims to make the state a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub in north India in the field of aerospace and defence equipment production.

“This will be beneficial for both the civil and defence aircrafts. This hub will also reduce the maintenance cost for all airlines,” he said, according to an official release here.

He said that in the next five years, the state government aims to generate employment opportunities for about 31,000 youth, directly and indirectly, by investing Rs 7,000 crore in aerospace and defence equipment production sector.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the charge of Civil Aviation Department, was presiding over the meeting of senior officers regarding 'Haryana Aerospace and Defence Policy-2021' here.

Chautala informed that 'Haryana Aerospace and Defence Policy' is being prepared to attract industries from the field of aerospace and defence equipment production and will be finalized soon.

For the formulation of this policy, a committee consisting of representatives of Haryana Civil Aviation Department, MSME Department, Industries and Commerce Department, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry was formed in which the draft policy has been prepared after taking suggestions from all the stakeholders, he said.

He said that about three months ago, a conference of stakeholders was organized to take suggestions for preparing the policy in which representatives from reputed companies in the field of aerospace and defence equipment production from across the country participated and gave their suggestions.

The state government is going to formulate a dynamic and comprehensive policy by incorporating all these suggestions, he said.

“Haryana is already a leader in the auto sector, and now by preparing aerospace and defence policy, we are moving forward towards making the state a hub for the aviation and defence equipment production sector,” he said.

Chautala said that in the proposed policy, special concessions would be given to the industries investing in the field of aerospace and defence equipment production in the state.

He said that the aviation hub which is being prepared in Hisar will open opportunities for other industries associated with the aerospace and defence equipment production sector to come.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)