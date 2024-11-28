New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has expressed deep concern and anguish over the recent spate of claims on mosques and dargahs in courts across the country, describing such claims as a "blatant mockery of the law and the Constitution."

The AIMPLB highlighted that a civil court in Ajmer has "unfortunately" accepted a petition alleging that the Ajmer Dargah is the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple.

In a statement issued by Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the AIMPLB, the organisation voiced its distress over these developments. "Following the unresolved issue of Sambhal's Jama Masjid, a new claim has emerged, asserting that the world-renowned Ajmer Dargah is the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple. Unfortunately, the West Civil Court in Ajmer has accepted this petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties involved. The complainant has named the Dargah Committee, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India as respondents," the statement read.

SQR Ilyas, the National Spokesperson for the AIMPLB, said in a press statement that such claims constitute a blatant violation of the law, particularly the Places of Worship Act, 1991. "This law, enacted by Parliament, stipulates that the status of any place of worship as of August 15, 1947, shall remain unchanged and cannot be challenged. The intent of the law was to prevent further targeting of mosques or other religious sites following the Babri Masjid case," he said.

"However, it is deeply unfortunate and shameful that, after the claims on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal's Jama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah. Despite the provisions of the law, the court has accepted Vishnu Gupta's petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties. The petitioner alleges that the land of the dargah was originally a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, where worship and rituals like Jalabhishek were performed," the statement continued.

Ilyas further noted that during the Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court not only referred to the 1991 Act but also emphasised that no new claims could be entertained after its enactment. "Yet, when the lower court accepted the claim on Gyanvapi Mosque, the Muslim side approached the Supreme Court, arguing that such claims violated the Places of Worship Act. The court, however, softened its stance and allowed the survey, stating it did not breach the 1991 law. This decision has emboldened subsequent claims on the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, Sambhal's Jama Masjid, and now the Ajmer Dargah," he said.

The statement also included an appeal from Ilyas to the Chief Justice of India to take immediate suo motu action and direct lower courts to avoid entertaining such disputes. "It is the responsibility of both central and state governments to strictly enforce this law passed by Parliament. Failure to do so could lead to an explosive situation across the country, for which the Supreme Court and the central government would be held accountable," the AIMPLB warned. (ANI)

