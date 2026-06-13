India News | AIOCD Writes to HM Amit Shah over Chandigarh Chemist Murder, Seeks Swift Action

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep grief and concern over the broad-daylight murder of a chemist in Sector-11, Chandigarh, and demanded immediate arrest of the accused along with strict action.

"This incident is extremely shocking and alarming, as it took place in an area considered to be one of the safest localities in Chandigarh and home to several senior administrative officials. As per the information received, two assailants entered a chemist shop in broad daylight and shot the chemist at point-blank range in the presence of 15-20 nearby chemist establishments. Such an act is nothing short of a direct challenge to law and order and has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the entire chemist fraternity across the country," the letter stated.

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Chemists remain vital frontline healthcare providers, ensuring round-the-clock public service. "Chemists play a vital role in safeguarding public health by providing essential medicines and healthcare services to the public around the clock. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic and various emergency situations, the chemist community remained on the frontline, ensuring uninterrupted access to medicines and healthcare support. In such circumstances, if chemists are not safe even in areas regarded as among the most secure in the country, it becomes a matter of grave concern," AIOCD stated.

The AIOCD has urged the Home Minister to immediately arrest the accused, take strict action, and implement a fast-track trial process.

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"A high-level, time-bound investigation, immediate arrest of all accused, strict legal action, and expeditious justice through a fast-track judicial process, along with the implementation of enhanced security measures and safety protocols for chemist establishments across Chandigarh and the country, meaningful engagement with chemist representatives to address their safety concerns, and adequate financial assistance and justice for the bereaved family of the deceased," AIOCD added.

The AIOCD said the incident is not only the murder of an individual but an issue concerning the safety and dignity of millions of chemists across India, urging the Centre to ensure swift justice and strengthen security for the fraternity.

Earlier in the day, multiple rounds of bullets were fired by unidentified people at a medical store in Chandigarh Sector 11, resulting in the death of a cashier who succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to a hospital.

Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team reached the medical store, and the police personnel promptly reached the spot for investigation.

Speaking with ANI, SSP Sumer Pratap Singh said that 13 rounds were fired by two masked individuals at the cashier, named Janki Das, in the shop. The perpetrators fled the scene through an accomplice waiting outside the shop for them."This incident took place today at 2:30 PM. Two masked individuals arrived at the shop here. They launched a barrage of gunfire at the shop's employee, Janki Das, and subsequently managed to flee the scene. An accomplice was waiting outside on a motorcycle, and all three of them escaped together. The shop owner hadn't received any threats before this. He (Janki Das) has passed away. A total of thirteen rounds were fired. This individual was a resident of Dhanas and worked as a cashier at the shop. The person on the motorcycle did not come inside. He was standing outside," the SSP said.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and the police have obtained all relevant information, including the CCTV footage.

"The investigation is currently at a very preliminary stage. We are exploring every possibility. We are obtaining CCTV footage and gathering information about him. We have initiated roadblocks across the city, and we are making every effort to catch them," he stated.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

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