New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday congratulated all those involved in the successful test-firing of the surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, said officials.

He is currently in the island territory of Andaman and Nicobar to review operational preparedness, added officials.

India today successfully test-fired surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile at Andaman and Nicobar on Wednesday. The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy, said the defence officials. (ANI)

