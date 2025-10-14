New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Air India and Air India Express, the flag carriers of India and a subsidiary of Tata Sons, have announced the addition of 166 flights to and from Patna to meet the surging festive demand around Diwali and Chhath Puja on Tuesday.

According to the airline statement, Air India will operate 38 additional flights between Patna and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 15 to November 2. Air India Express will operate 26 additional flights between Patna and Delhi and Bengaluru, respectively.

The Tata Airlines statement said that the new flights will complement the airline's existing schedule of 42 weekly flights to Patna from Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, Air India Express operates 14 weekly flights to Patna from Delhi and Bengaluru, significantly improving connectivity for travellers during this busy period.

These additional flights are designed to enhance accessibility to Patna, making travel more convenient for passengers during the festive season. According to the statement, these flights will facilitate seamless connections via Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru to other parts of the country, as well as to destinations in the Middle East and Europe.

The statement said that bookings for the additional flights can be made through the official websites and mobile apps of Air India and Air India Express, 24/7 contact centres, city and airport ticketing offices and through travel agents worldwide.

Meanwhile, Air India Express is set to launch a direct flight service between Agartala and Bagdogra on October 26, connecting the state capital to North Bengal and providing seamless access to popular destinations such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, and Sikkim. The service will coincide with the beginning of the winter flight schedule, marking a new chapter in Tripura's aviation connectivity. (ANI)

