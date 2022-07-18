Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) As it prepares to revamp operations and strengthen its fleet, Air India on Monday appointed its senior executive Sandeep Gupta as the Chief Pilot for its wide-body Airbus A350 fleet.

Currently, Captain Gupta is the Chief Pilot for the A320 fleet as well as incharge of the airline's Hyderabad-based training centre CTE.

According to a communication, Gupta has been appointed as Chief Pilot for the A350 fleet.

The move also comes amid Tatas-owned Air India discussing a large aircraft deal with the European aircraft maker Airbus for induction of wide-body A350 planes.

The carrier's first A350 aircraft is likely to be delivered early next year.

The loss-making Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group on January 27, has not purchased any plane since 2006. At that time, it had placed orders for buying 111 aircraft, including 43 planes from Airbus.

Since taking over the reins, Tatas have been working on ways to boost the airline, including improving services and on-time performance of flights.

