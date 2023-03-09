Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): A day after an Air India Express cabin crew member was caught for allegedly smuggling gold, the airline on Thursday issued a statement confirming the arrest and said that stern action will be taken against the staff.

"A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect," the airline's statement read.

"Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities," it added.

The accused Air India Express cabin crew member, identified as identified as Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department at the Kochi Airport on Wednesday after 1.487 grams of gold was recovered from him.

"Air India Express cabin crew Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1.487 gms of gold. The cabin crew was of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service. Further interrogation underway," Customs Preventive Commissionerate said.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate had received confidential information that Shafi, a cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, was bringing gold.

He was carrying gold wrapped around his hands and his shirt's sleeves on and planned pass through the green channel. He is being interrogated further, the officials added. (ANI)

