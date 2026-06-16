India News | Air India Express Commences Daily Direct Flights Connecting Pune and Amritsar

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Air India Express has commenced direct flights between Pune and Amritsar, marking the launch of a new service and providing travellers with convenient access to Amritsar, renowned for its spiritual, cultural, historical, and culinary experiences. The inaugural flight departed from Pune on June 15.

The direct connection offers convenient travel options for leisure travellers, pilgrims, students and business travellers.

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According to a press release, travellers can now book their flights, 'Gourmair' hot meals, Xpress Ahead priority services and more on the airline's website airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and all major booking channels.

The new service operates daily, departing Pune at 01:20 hrs and arriving in Amritsar at 04:10 hrs. The return flight will depart Amritsar at 05:00 hrs and arrive in Pune at 07:50 hrs.

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Amritsar, the spiritual and cultural heart of Punjab, is home to the revered Golden Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage destinations in the world. The city is also known for the historic Jallianwala Bagh memorial and the vibrant Attari-Wagah Border ceremony, drawing visitors from across India and abroad. Renowned for its rich culinary traditions, heritage architecture, and warm hospitality, Amritsar offers an immersive cultural experience.

Pune, often referred to as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, blends historical significance with modern urban development. The city is known for landmarks such as Shaniwar Wada, Aga Khan Palace, and Sinhagad Fort, while also serving as a major hub for education, information technology, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship. Pune's pleasant climate, thriving food culture, and proximity to popular destinations in the Western Ghats make it a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers.

With the launch of this service, Air India Express now operates about 105 weekly flights from Pune, connecting the city directly to 12 destinations, including Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. From Amritsar, Air India Express operates 24 weekly flights, connecting the city to Delhi, Dubai, Pune, and Sharjah.

Through its recently launched campaign, 'Xpress Wali Baat Hai', featuring acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, Air India Express highlights the airline's signature experience, including comfortable seating, 'Gourmair' hot meals, warm Indian hospitality, and a growing network that enhances connectivity across domestic and international destinations. (ANI)

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