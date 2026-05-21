India News | Air India Flight Experiences Tail-strike in Bengaluru, Lands Safely

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Air India flight AI2651, bound for Bengaluru from Delhi, on Thursday experienced a tail-strike during landing. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally, an Air India spokesperson said.

The tailstrike occurs when the tail of the aircraft touches the ground during take-off or landing.

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As a result of the incident, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India said that alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers.

The aircraft was grounded for a detailed inspection. The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the regulatory authorities, the spokesperson said.

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The airline said that its ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Further details regarding the probe are awaited.

Last month, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal made a precautionary landing in Bhopal following a suspected technical issue, the airline said.

In a statement, Air India said, "The crew operating flight AI633 from Mumbai to Bhopal on April 26 decided to make a precautionary landing at Bhopal due to a suspected technical issue as per standard operating procedure."

The airline further confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any incident. "The aircraft underwent checks while alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination," the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)