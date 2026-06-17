India News | Air India Flight from Delhi Hits Bird During Landing at Raipur Airport, SOPs Followed

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Raipur was hit by a bird during its landing at Raipur Airport on Tuesday morning, airport officials said.

According to the Raipur Airport Authority, the aircraft experienced a bird hit while approaching the runway for landing. Following the incident, the flight crew carried out all mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as per safety protocol.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Challenging Cancellation of Exam, Says Matter To Be Heard in July.

Officials further confirmed that after necessary inspection and clearance, the aircraft was declared safe for further operation. The flight subsequently took off from Raipur to its onward destination.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members in the incident, the airport authority added.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Viral Video Described As 'India's Epstein Files', Punjab CM Terms Clip AI-Generated.

Earlier on June 8, three Air India aircraft parked in the hangar of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi suffered damage due to sudden winds, sources said. Further details are awaited on the matter. The development comes a day after an IndiGo 6E 6283 flight operating from Bengaluru to Mumbai was delayed after it suffered a bird hit, sources said.

The pilot immediately returned the aircraft to the bay for precautionary checks after the accidental hit on Friday. Engineers conducted the inspection and cleared the aircraft for the operations. The flight resumed its journey after a delay of more than an hour, and no injuries were reported, sources said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)