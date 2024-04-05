India News | Air India Hired over 5,700 Staff in 2023-24

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Air India hired more than 5,700 employees, including over 3,800 flying crew, in the financial year ended March 31, as part of the five-year transformation plan to revive the fortunes of the airline.

Agency News PTI| Apr 05, 2024 08:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Air India Hired over 5,700 Staff in 2023-24

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Air India hired more than 5,700 employees, including over 3,800 flying crew, in the financial year ended March 31, as part of the five-year transformation plan to revive the fortunes of the airline.

As part of expanding its presence, the carrier launched 16 new routes, including 11 international ones, in the last financial year. It inducted four A320 neos, 14 A321 neos, eight B777s, and three A350s during this period.

Also Read | RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Holds Repo Rate at 6.5% for Seventh Consecutive Time; Home, Auto EMIs To Remain Unchanged.

In his message to the staff on Friday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline has onboarded the first batch of cadet pilots who will soon commence ground training with its partner flying schools in the US later this month.

"Also, after much hard work, our cabin crew team also cleared the backlog of training batches -- and marked the release-to-service of our 4000th new crew member since privatization!," he said.

Also Read | Haryana: Two Killed, Six Injured As Mud Caves In at Ratoli Village in Yamunanagar.

According to a communication highlighting the activities done during the take off phase of the five-year Vihaan.AI plan, the airline hired more than 3,800 flying staff and over 1,950 non-flying people during 2023-24.

In the message, Wilson also said on April 1, the airline moved to a new Revenue Accounting System.

"Our Finance and HR colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks' time, we'll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from 1st April," he added.

The annual appraisal cycle for the staff has been underway at the airline for some time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

India News | Air India Hired over 5,700 Staff in 2023-24

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Air India hired more than 5,700 employees, including over 3,800 flying crew, in the financial year ended March 31, as part of the five-year transformation plan to revive the fortunes of the airline.

As part of expanding its presence, the carrier launched 16 new routes, including 11 international ones, in the last financial year. It inducted four A320 neos, 14 A321 neos, eight B777s, and three A350s during this period.

Also Read | RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Holds Repo Rate at 6.5% for Seventh Consecutive Time; Home, Auto EMIs To Remain Unchanged.

In his message to the staff on Friday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline has onboarded the first batch of cadet pilots who will soon commence ground training with its partner flying schools in the US later this month.

"Also, after much hard work, our cabin crew team also cleared the backlog of training batches -- and marked the release-to-service of our 4000th new crew member since privatization!," he said.

Also Read | Haryana: Two Killed, Six Injured As Mud Caves In at Ratoli Village in Yamunanagar.

According to a communication highlighting the activities done during the take off phase of the five-year Vihaan.AI plan, the airline hired more than 3,800 flying staff and over 1,950 non-flying people during 2023-24.

In the message, Wilson also said on April 1, the airline moved to a new Revenue Accounting System.

"Our Finance and HR colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks' time, we'll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from 1st April," he added.

The annual appraisal cycle for the staff has been underway at the airline for some time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Family Star Movie Review
200K+ searches
Chelsea vs Man United
50K+ searches
Family Star
50K+ searches
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
20K+ searches
Earthquake
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel Messi-1.43%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly