New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Air India has announced today that passengers travelling to and from Delhi IGI airport during the winter season can reschedule or cancel their bookings at no additional cost if major fog delays are anticipated.Delhi Airport experienced delays for over 100 flights due to dense fog today, with expectations of further disruptions during the winter season. The nation's largest airlines are closely monitoring the situation.

The initiative by Air India, an extension of last winter's FogCare program, underscores the airline's commitment to passenger convenience during adverse weather conditions.

To assist affected passengers, Air India will provide proactive support and present uncomplicated options for rescheduling or canceling tickets without incurring extra charges.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, emphasized the sincerity of the FogCare initiative, stating, "It is a sincere effort to minimize inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity."

Passengers on these flights will receive regular updates through flight-specific advisories, ensuring they are well-informed about potential delays. The airline aims to enhance the overall travel experience by offering passengers easy alternatives in advance, demonstrating a proactive approach to address challenges associated with winter fog. (ANI)

