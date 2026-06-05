India News | Air India, Riyadh Air Sign Agreement to Expand Premium Travel Options Between India, Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): India's leading global airline, Air India, and Saudi Arabia's new premium national carrier, Riyadh Air, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the foundation for a partnership that will offer guests seamless connections between India, Saudi Arabia, and destinations beyond.

Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's new premium national carrier established in March, 2023.

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According to a press release, the MoU reflects the shared ambition of both full-service premium carriers to boost global connectivity for travellers flying between India, Saudi Arabia, and beyond, leveraging the geographical advantages of their hubs at Delhi, Mumbai, and Riyadh.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Air India and Riyadh Air intend to introduce interline and codeshare arrangements that will enable guests to travel seamlessly across each other's networks with the convenience of a single booking and smoother onward connections via their respective hubs.

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The two airlines will also explore collaboration across a range of areas, including reciprocal loyalty programme benefits, cargo services, operational support and digital and technology initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience. The partnership supports growing demand for travel linked to business, tourism, and family visits, reflecting the deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Saudi Arabia and India, the press release said.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said, "India and Saudi Arabia are two important growth markets in global aviation today, and the scale and momentum in both countries make this a natural partnership. We look forward to working with Riyadh Air to bring together complementary strengths of the two airlines to unlock that opportunity with a focus on offering our guests more choice across our combined networks and elevating their travel experiences."

CEO of Riyadh Air, Tony Douglas, said, "India is one of the most important and dynamic aviation markets in the world, and this partnership with Air India marks a defining step in Riyadh Air's mission to connect Saudi Arabia with key global destinations. Together, we will offer guests a seamless, world-class experience that reflects the deep cultural and economic bonds shared between our two nations."

The press release noted that since Air India's privatisation in 2022, the airline has significantly expanded its global alliance network. Today, the airline maintains 25 codeshare partnerships and nearly 120+ interline agreements with leading carriers worldwide, providing seamless access for Air India customers to over 1,000 destinations globally.

Riyadh Air has recently launched public sales on its website and app for flights to London Heathrow, with inaugural flights set to take off on July 1. This new route offers Indian guests, via seamless connections through Riyadh, a direct gateway to the United Kingdom and Europe, further expanding the possibilities for business, leisure, and family travel, the release said. (ANI)

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