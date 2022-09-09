New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Air India has decided to vacate several government-owned premises in the national capital region that serve as its offices and move to a new campus in Gurugram soon.

The Air India Group has embarked on its strategy to consolidate workspaces across the country as an integral part of its transformation agenda, said a statement. The consolidation of workspaces is being undertaken to improve collaboration, strengthen the organisation's culture, upgrade employees' work environment and facilities, and more easily deploy new technology, the statement added.

Beginning from this month, a number of Air India offices presently housed in government-owned premises across the country are being vacated. The largest base of staff, located in Delhi's Airlines House, Safdarjung Complex, GSD Complex and IGI Terminal One, will move to an interim office space in Gurugram, National Central Region (NCR), before ultimately relocating to campus at the newly-constructed Vatika One-On-One development in early 2023, added the statement.

Together with the relocation and consolidation of offices, the airline's regionalised organisation structure will be progressively disbanded and replaced with a centralised one. This will allow consolidation of presently-dispersed teams, co-location of managers with their teams and physical adjacency of related functions. The physical move will be accompanied by a greater focus on team and culture building, together with efforts to enhance accountability and result orientation.

Besides Air India, the Vatika One-on-One campus is being provisioned to accommodate Air India Express and Air Asia India, and the establishment of group-level functions for better capability, effectiveness and economies of scale across the airlines.

Commenting on the initiative, Campbell Wilson, CEO & Managing Director, Air India said, "The consolidation of many premises under one roof, and the evolution from a regionalised to centralised structure, is a significant milestone in Air India's transformation journey. Aside from improving the opportunity for collaboration, upgrading employees' work environment and enhancing effectiveness both within and across functions, it is a powerful catalyst for cultural transformation. Together with the deployment of new technology and communication platforms, and the co-location of Air India with sister airlines, it is an exciting step forward."

The transition to the interim facility in NCR is being undertaken during the course of September '22. Key relevant support to employees, who are planning to shift their base, is being provided. Air India will also be providing last-mile connectivity to the office premises from the closest public transport stations for ease of travel. Flexible work hours are also being offered to employees.

A senior team is also relooking at the offices in different cities which are housed in legacy premises, with some in Chennai and Kochi having already moved to modern office premises. (ANI)

