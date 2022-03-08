Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) took over as Commandant, Air Force Academy, Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

The Air Marshal hails from Telangana and underwent his schooling in Hyderabad prior to joining National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Flying Instructors' School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College New Delhi, Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, AVSM was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on December 21, 1984.

The Air Marshal has more than 5400 hours of accident/incident free flying on various aircraft. He also holds the distinction of landing the first MLH class of helicopter in the Siachen Glacier and he is also a Qualified Flying Instructor.

In his illustrious career spanning close to four decades, he has held important staff appointments such as Ops IIB in the Eastern Sector, Principal Director (Administration) in Strategic Forces Command and Senior Officer in charge Administration, Southern Air Command and Eastern Air Command. He has steered the works services and other administrative issues to facilitate the induction of Chinook Helicopters and Rafale aircraft in the Eastern Sector. Prior to assuming charge of Commandant AFA, he was Senior Air Staff Officer, Training Command.

For his distinguished service and professionalism of a very high order, the Air Marshal has been awarded Presidential award of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in the year 2020 by the President of India.

The Air Officer is married to Mrs B Komala, who is an experienced banker and they are blessed with a daughter and a son, who are both commissioned officers in the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

