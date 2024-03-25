Ladakh [India], March 25 (ANI): Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh early this morning to celebrate Holi with personnel of Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Indian Air Force (IAF), an IAF release said.

Air Marshal Singha complimented them for steadfast vigilance despite the terrain and weather conditions, adding to the statement.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Solapur Congress Candidate Praniti Shinde, BJP's Ram Satpute Kick-Off Poll Campaign With Barbed 'Open Letters'.

Earlier on March 19, Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha flew sorties in a Jaguar and a MiG-21 to assess operational preparedness and interact with personnel at forward bases. Air Marshal Singh appreciated the Op readiness of the bases and high morale of all personnel.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the festival of colours with soldiers of the Fire and Fury corps in Leh.

Also Read | Moscow Terror Attack: How the Deadliest Attack on Russian Soil in Years Unfolded Over the Weekend.

Speaking to jawans and other senior defence personnel on the occasion, the Raksha Mantri said, "If Delhi is our national capital, Ladakh is a capital of bravery and valour. Visiting you all to celebrate Holi makes this one of the happiest moments for me. Siachen is no ordinary land. It is an unshakeable symbol of India's sovereignty and determination. It represents our national determination," he said.

"I have said it many times before and will say it again: it is our duty to take care of you, your children, your parents...your family. We are always ready for that. I do not need to tell you here that with the same diligence with which you are working for this country by dedicating your body and mind, our government is also working for the betterment of our armed forces," Rajnath added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)