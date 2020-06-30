Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 30 (ANI): Air monitoring, noise monitoring and survey of light intensity were carried out on Monday in Baghjan area of Tinsukia.

This came weeks after Oil India Limited experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 at its Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the biodiversity of the region. The well caught fire on June 9.

The assessment is being carried out by the environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM.

Noise monitoring was carried out in the Guijan side, while air monitoring could not be initiated as the area was waterlogged. Consultation with local people was also carried out as a part of the ecological survey in Baghjangoan and Notungaon.

According to TERI's study on air quality and noise level, samples for monitoring air quality and noise levels are being collected for analysis and recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress.

Moreover, site preparation for bioremediation job is being carried out depending on weather and site conditions. Currently, five sets of sensors including an accelerometer are recording data.

Debris removal operation, which was again resumed on Monday after little improvement in weather condition, is in progress at the time of reporting and shall continue for the day. A total 10 loads of debris were removed from the well plinth to debris laydown area including following major debris: one diesel tank, two generating sets and two mud tanks.

Servicing of Athey Wagon is completed and ready to transfer to the site and fabrication work of heat shields for the second excavator and second bulldozer are in progress.

Depending on requirement and site condition, equipment and materials are being transferred in a phased manner.

Repairing job of the flood-affected road Tinsukia Bypass, viz. Plastic Park-Kaliapani-Baghjan well jointly by OIL and APWD for vehicular movement is completed. Repairing job of another road Talap-Kordoiguri-Bandarkhati-Bhaghjan EPS is also in progress and 80 per cent job is completed.

Civil work for building safe walkways, passages in and around the site in water submerged areas and temporary sheds for equipment are being carried out continuously as per requirement.

In spite of inclement weather conditions, the committee constituted by district administration conducted a survey for damage assessment for a total of 684 families in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circle till June 29. (ANI)

