New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) With air pollution levels escalating to alarming levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region, the sale of air purifiers and masks have surged significantly, according to traders in the city.

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 484 — its worst reading this season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As Delhiites struggles to breathe, traders said the demand for air purifiers and masks have increased as many residents see the equipment as a necessity to safeguard their health.

Vijendra Mohan, the owner of Air Expert India, a dealership in Indirapuram, said their air purifier sales have witnessed a significant increase after air pollution breached the 'severe' level.

Also Read | Who Is Ramkumar Chaurasia, the First WhatsApp Pramukh Appointed by BJP in Madhya Pradesh? What Are His Responsibilities?.

"Earlier, we used to sell around 20 purifiers a day, sometimes even over two days. Now, the numbers have doubled to 40 per day. Air purifiers have become essential for households, and I am receiving over 150 inquiries daily,” he said.

Rakesh Singh, who runs a Blueair air purifier dealership in Pushp Vihar, said, "Last month, I was selling 10 to 12 air purifiers a day. Now, sales have increased to 25 units daily," he noted, adding that the spike in demand has been consistent over the past few weeks.

Ravi Kaushik, the owner of Airth Air Purifier Company in Vikaspuri, said he has recorded a 70 per cent jump in sales since late October.

"Normally, sales hover around 20 percent, but this time, they have surged drastically by 70 percent due to the worsening air quality,” he said.

Kaushik aldded, homes located near busy roads often face higher levels of pollutants, leading to respiratory problems. Air purifiers equipped with advanced filters can remove these harmful particles and ensure cleaner air indoors, he said.

A chemist in East Delhi said that November sales of pediatric nebulisers and low-dose inhalers have surpassed the previous 10 months' total sale. "The surge in parents seeking respiratory aids for their children is truly alarming," he added.

Rajeev Kumar, a salesperson at Apollo Pharmacy, said that there has been a noticeable increase in mask sales over the past few weeks. "Previously, we used to sell five to six masks a day, but now we are selling more than 40-45 masks," Kumar stated.

With the AQI crossing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)