New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The pollution level in the National Capital remains in the "poor" category as the Air Quality Index in the Delhi region was at 276 on the eve of Diwali, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the AQI index in the Delhi University area was in the 'very poor' category at 319.

Meanwhile, Noida was also in 'very poor' category at 309.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Delhi, a day before Diwali recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 110 in the 'poor' and 237 in the 'moderate' category respectively on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Noida's overall air quality also stood in the 'very poor' category with the AQI at 311. However, the air quality in Gurugram stood in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 139. SAFAR also advised the sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities.

"Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 262, as per the SAFAR.

In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.

As Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to breathe toxic air, the Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Dr Ashok Seth said that the pollution not only damages the lungs but it also affects our hearts.

"While pollution has only been linked to lung problems as asthma gets worsens, people often ignored the proven fact that air pollution leads to increased heart damage and we should not ignore this."

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fines and jail terms in case of violation.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said, "This year as well, there is a ban on production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers. Sale or storage of firecrackers in Delhi can be punished with a fine of Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for three years."

The minister further said that strict action will be taken against those bursting crackers before Diwali.

"Strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali. Under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against those who burst crackers," he further said. (ANI)

