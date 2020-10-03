New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 206 in Rohini and at 230 in the Jahangirpuri area here on Saturday, both in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

At Anand Vihar are the AQI was at 178 which is in the moderate category, as per Central Pollution Control Board.

As per Central Pollution Control Board, the 'Poor category' means "breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure."

The 'Moderate category' means "breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases." (ANI)

