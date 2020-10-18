Noida (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) The air quality at some places in Gurgaon remained "very poor" on Sunday, while it was "poor" in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, according to a government agency.

There was heavy concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air of the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In Gurgaon, an AQI of 319 was recorded by the station in Sector 151 followed by 285 at the Teri Gram, 268 at Vikas Sadan and 198 at NISE Gwal Pahari, according to the CPCB data at 7 pm.

The AQI in Faridabad also largely remained in the poor category. It was recorded at 297 at the station in Sector 11 followed by 276 at New Industrial Town and 240 at Sector 16A and 231 at Sector 30, the data showed.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the AQI was measured at 255 by the station at Sector 62 and 224 at Sector 116, while the stations at sectors 1 and 125 showed "insufficient" data for the last 24 hours.

In Greater Noida, an AQI of 279 was recorded in Knowledge Park V, while it was 253 in Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB figures.

Adjoining district Ghaziabad's Loni had an AQI of 282 at 7 pm followed by 247 at Sanjay Nagar and 241 at Indirapuram, while no official data was available for Vasundhara.

The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.

