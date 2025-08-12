Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): Authorities continued air operations for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday to rescue the stranded people in the areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods hit on August 5, causing widespread destruction with loss of lives and properties.

According to the latest update from the authorities, 43 people are still missing following the flash floods.

People trapped in the Dharali-Harsil disaster are being rescued through helicopters and brought to Matli helipad, from where arrangements have also been made to ensure their safe arrival at their destination, said officials.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made continuously by the teams of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam and Irrigation Department to open the lake formed on the Bhagirathi river near the Harshil helipad in Uttarkashi district in a controlled manner, said an official release.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya has been in Dharali Harshil since August 5, continuously directing all arrangements to provide all possible help to the disaster victims.

The official release has stated that the District Magistrate is conducting continuous inspections of the area where the lake on the Bhagirathi river at the Harshil helipad is being manually opened.

About 1,278 people have been rescued in operations in Dharali, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said on Monday.

Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "Following a disaster in Dharali, about 1,278 people, including those from other states, stranded at Gangotri Dham, were evacuated. The operation is now complete. Electricity and mobile networks have been restored.

He added that the Valley Bridge and road connectivity have been restored, and the district officials are monitoring the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"The Valley Bridge has been restored, and road connectivity should be fully restored by evening. Essential supplies like food, warm clothing, and daily items have arrived for distribution. District officials monitor the situation as the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance, announced by the CM, begins," he said.

The Commissioner added, "A three-member committee appointed by the CM has arrived to assess relief and rehabilitation packages. They will submit an initial report in a week and a final report within a month." (ANI)

