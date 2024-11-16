Port Blair, Nov 16 (PTI) AirAsia will operate an international flight from Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday, officials said.

Presently no international airlines operate from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport.

Also Read | CBSE Date Sheet 2025 to Be Released Soon, Know When and How to Check Class 10,12 Timetable at cbse.nic.in.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer, AirAsia, Kesavan Sivanandam said, "It is a significant milestone because it will be the first-ever international flight from Port Blair. Our motto is not only looking at commercial viability but also connecting people. I would like to thank the local administration for all their support."

Tour operators in Andaman feel that the commencement of AirAsia flights to Malaysia will be a big game changer in the tourism sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Newborns in Jhansi Medical College Fire, Says 'Heart-Wrenching Incident, Every Possible Effort Being Made for Relief and Rescue'.

"I would like to convey my sincere thanks and congratulations to AirAsia for taking this initiative to extend air connectivity from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to South East Asia. The Airports Authority of India has invested a lot in strengthening both ground and air navigation infrastructure to boost the air connectivity of the region," Airport Director, Port Bliar, Devender Yadav said.

"Tourism is the backbone of the economy of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and airports are one of the major enablers to boost tourism in the region. The collaborative and sustained efforts from all stakeholders will take civil aviation in the union territory to new heights," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)