New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Airbus has awarded a landmark aerospace order for A220 aircraft doors to Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies in a significant push to the "Make In India" vision, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company, the contract includes the manufacturing and assembly of Airbus's A220 aircraft doors and is one of the largest aerospace export contracts to India, the statement added.

"The contract will support the ramp-up of the A220 programme by creating additional capacity to the currently existing source. Under the agreement, Dynamatic will manufacture and assemble the cargo, passenger and service doors along with the over-wing emergency exit doors for the A220 family aircraft (eight doors per aircraft). The doors contract includes the manufacturing of detailed parts components, which will create downstream opportunities for the other Indian suppliers," the company said in a statement issued on Thursday.

This is the second doors contract awarded by Airbus to an Indian supplier in less than one year. In 2023, Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of the A320 Family to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

"A long-standing partner to Airbus, Dynamatic already manufactures the Flap Track Beam of the Airbus A330 and A320 Family aircraft as well as the cockpit escape hatch door of the A220. For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital," it added.

Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said that Airbus continues to walk the talk on 'Make in India' and will continue to act as a special catalyst to holistically develop the Indian aerospace ecosystem.

"Airbus continues to walk the talk on 'Make in India'. This contract with our trusted partner Dynamatic is a step change in aerospace manufacturing in India because this work package will involve complex system integration that will bring new capabilities to the Indian ecosystem," Maillard said.

"Airbus will continue to act as a special catalyst to holistically develop the Indian aerospace ecosystem, from manufacturing and assembly to design and development as well as maintenance and skilling," he added.

Currently, Airbus' procurement of components and services from India stands at about US$750 million every year, which will rise to US$1.5 billion in the next few years.

"Airbus' efforts to mature the wider Indian aerospace ecosystem also includes the building of two Final Assembly Lines: One for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara and the second one for the H125 helicopter," the company further stated.

The A220 is an aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and latest-generation technologies and engines, the statement said.

"Featuring a 50 per cent reduced noise footprint and up to 25 per cent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 40 per cent lower NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is perfectly suited for regional as well as long-distance routes," it added. (ANI)

