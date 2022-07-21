New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters in airports, the Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

India's largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

Also Read | Jharkhand | BJP Leaders and Workers Celebrate in Front of the State Party Office in Ranchi … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter.

This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions as per the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

Also Read | Union Minister Anurag Thakur Says, ‘Government Blocked 94 YouTube Channels, 19 Social Media Accounts in 2021-22’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)