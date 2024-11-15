Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) In a boost to the economic development of Odisha, some airlines have agreed to introduce new flights from airports in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.

The new flights are expected from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Vir Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

“The communication system is being strengthened. The path of progress is widening. Direct flights will start from Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Jharsuguda Vir Surendra Sai Airport to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, Mumbai. It will give a new direction to the economic development of the state,” the CMO said in a post on X.

The CMO said that the recently approved New Destination Policy of Odisha has encouraged airlines to introduce new flights from Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports.

“These enhanced connections are set to significantly boost commerce and tourism across the state,” the CMO said.

Additionally, the availability of belly cargo on these flights will provide a strong impetus to the growth of agricultural produce.

