Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): Several people were injured after the wing of an old airplane, which was being transported on a trailer truck, hit a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the Balaramapuram area of Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday, said police.

The bus driver and several passengers were injured in the accident.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting in Mumbai.

The traffic on the national highway got disrupted for several hours following the accident as the driver of the trailer truck fled from the spot after the incident.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged.

Also Read | Kinnaur Assembly By-Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi Hails 106-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India's First Voter, for Exercising His Franchise in Himachal Pradesh Bypoll.

The trailer lorry was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the bus.

The airplane was sold as scrap to a Hyderabad native as it was kept in a hangar at the airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)