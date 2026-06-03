India News | AITC Dissolves All West Bengal Committees, Frontal Organisations; to Undergo Introspection, Performance Review

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday announced the dissolution of all its committees in West Bengal, along with all frontal organisations, as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at restructuring and strengthening the party.

This comes as the Rebellion appears to be widening within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with reports suggesting that the ranks of the rebels are growing. Several MLAs have reportedly skipped key organisational meetings, even as the party expelled two of its legislators amid rising internal tensions.

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In a post on X, the party said the decision has been taken after careful consideration and will come into effect immediately.

"After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect," the AITC post reads.

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https://x.com/AITCofficial/status/2062080977271484852

The party further said it will "undertake a comprehensive internal exercise" involving introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at all levels.

"The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," AITC wrote.

Reiterating its commitment to organisational strengthening, AITC said the move is aimed at preparing the party for future challenges. "The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose."

On Wednesday, several of the alleged rebel faction claimed the support of a majority of the 80 MLAs of the TMC. They have raised an objection to Mamata Banerjee naming Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

Speaking to reporters on the nomination of West Bengal Assembly LoP, TMC MLA Mustafizur Rahman said, "We don't know the exact figure... I am hearing from outside that 59 signatures have been recieved. I am hearing this. I have also signed..."

Another TMC MLA Priya Paul played her cards close to her chest saying, "I am going inside (Assembly), after the meeting, I will tell."

On Monday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from primary membership with immediate effect over allegations of anti-party activities.

The political escalation comes amid a sharp attack by the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who targeted the TMC leadership over the ongoing controversy related to alleged forged signatures and internal communications.

Earlier addressing a press conference, Adhikari said the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and issued a strong warning, stating that "nobody who forged signatures will be spared."

Detailing the sequence of events, Adhikari said that on May 9, the AITC National General Secretary had sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as chief whip. He added that this was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures.

However, the process came under dispute after two TMC MLAs, Rithabrata Bandhopadhyay and Sandipan Saha, filed a formal complaint alleging that no such resolution had been adopted by the legislative party.

Following intervention by the Assembly Speaker, an FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the case was subsequently transferred to the CID.

The developments indicate a deepening political churn within the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)