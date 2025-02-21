Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) condemned the alleged attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and called for strict action. The incident took place in the Rupahihat area in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

AIUDF MLA and Party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam told ANI on Friday, "Rakibul Hussain was on his way to his home district to attend a program when he was attacked by some people... This is unfortunate, and we condemn it. Immediate and strict action should be taken and there should be an inquiry..."

Also Read | ‘Rahul Gandhi Working With Anti-India Forces To Rig Polls, 'Defeat' PM Narendra Modi’, Alleges BJP Amid USAID Funding Controversy.

Meanwhile, Congress workers and Youth Congress members on Friday staged a protest in Assam's Nagaon district against the alleged attack.

The protesters demanded the government take strong action against the attackers. The protests gathered outside the office of Superintendent of Police, Nagoan, Assam.

Also Read | ED Slaps INR 3.44 Crore Penalty on BBC World Service India; Fines 3 Directors for Alleged Contravention of FDI Regulations.

Mrinal Hazarika, Congress leader, told ANI, " The BJP government is not able to provide protection to an MP. How can they then provide protection to the public?"

The attack on Hussain took place on Thursday afternoon when miscreants wrongfully restrained the Congress MP while he was on his way to attend a meeting in Rupahihat.

Nagaon SP Swapaneel Deka said on Thursday evening while speaking to ANI, "Today at around 2.35 pm, we received information that Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain, while he was travelling from Nagaon to attend a meeting in Rupahihat, he was wrongfully restrained by some miscreants, confronted and tried to attack him..."

He further added that PSO deployed in the area saved the Congress MP and fired in the air in self-defence in order to disperse the mob.

"The PSOs deployed were able to save him from miscreants. During the incident, one of the PSOs fired in the air in self-defence to disperse the mob," the SP further said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday posted on his social media X that the police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)