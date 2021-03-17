Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief minister's post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always "stand for the state's unity and development", and continue to serve its people.

He also said that a news channel has projected him as a CM candidate, despite clarifications given by his party that he was not up for chief ministership.

"It has come to my notice that a particular news channel has been conducting an online opinion poll for the next Chief Minister of Assam. The channel has also included my name in the list. AIUDF has been regularly expressing its unwillingness for the post of CM," he tweeted.

Ajmal, who has been accused of encouraging infiltration in Assam by the BJP, further said that his party, which is a part of the Grand Alliance in the poll-bound state, will continue to support the coalition, if it comes to power.

"Our party will be a partner in the Govt. by your support only following the upcoming election outcome and I will remain serving the people of Dhubri, Assam and NE from the Parliament.

"I offer my love and gratitude towards AIUDF supporters, however, AIUDF stands for unity and development in Assam and we would be committed to do so within grand alliance (sic)," he added.

