Pathanamthitta (Ker), Jan 12 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday morning.

Draped in customary black dress and carrying an irumudi kettu (the traditional bundle a devotee brings to the shrine) on his head, the actor trekked the hills from Pamba along with a team of pilgrims and paid obeisance at the temple at around 11.30 am, official sources said.

Devgn also offered prayers at Malikappuram temple, situated close to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

At Sannidhanam, Devaswom Board officials received the actor presenting him with a shawl.

The Sabarimala temple was reopened on December 29 for the Makaravilakku festival.

The festival falls on January 14.

