New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision over the demolition of slums that no jhuggis will be removed till the Delhi government takes a decision in consultation with Centre.

Addressing media here, Maken said, "I thank Supreme Court for hearing the matter at earliest and Solicitor General informed SupremeCourt that no jhuggis to be removed till Delhi government takes a decision in consultation with the Centre."

Also Read | Ashish Mathur Is a Known Name in Choreography Giving Too Many Music Videos With Top Celebrities.

He also thanked Abhishek Manu Singhvi for representing the case in the apext court.Earlier in the day, the Central government submitted before the Supreme Court that no jhuggis (slum) will be demolished right now as the Railways is discussing this issue with the Delhi government and the Ministry of Urban Development to find a solution.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, was hearing the submissions on senior Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea challenging the Supreme Court order for the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi.

Also Read | Onion Export Banned by Govt of India With Immediate Effect.

The bench, after hearing the submissions, adjourned the hearing on the matter for four weeks.

Maken had moved the top court against a direction passed by a bench headed by (retired) Justice Arun Mishra for the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)