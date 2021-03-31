Guwahati, Mar 31 (PTI) The Assam Jatiya Parishad on Wednesday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer against sitting BJP MLA and Morigain candidate Rama Kanta Dewri for allegedly distributing money.

The newly floated political party enclosed a video, which has gone viral showing Dewri of handing over money to some women.

The complaint to the CEO said the BJP MLA is "clearly seen to have distributed money in cash amongst a crowd predominantly consisted of women".

"The act appears to be a clear case of corrupt practices and electoral offence under the legal provisions governing conduct of elections which warrant stern action by the ECI," AJP Office Secretary Nikhil Bhattacharjya said in the letter.

The party demanded an inquiry into the matter and "appropriate legal action" against the candidate.

Morigaon constituency is going to polls in the second phase on Thursday.

Dewri will have a direct contest against CPI candidate Munin Mahanta, who is representing the Congress-led Grand Alliance.

AJP's Banikanta Das is also in the fray from the Morigaon seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)