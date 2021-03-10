Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators confronted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar outside the Vidhan Sabha hall on Wednesday and demanded that a resolution be passed in the state assembly against the three new farm laws.

The SAD MLAs, including legislative party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Bikram Singh Majithia, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal and N K Sharma, condemned the Khattar government for "indulging in atrocities" against human rights activists Nodeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar, saying the torture inflicted on them was unimaginable in a democratic society.

They demanded that all cases registered against the two human rights activists as well as hundreds of farmers, who were being "targeted" only because they opposed the farm laws, should be withdrawn.

The legislators also asked the Haryana government to dismiss police officials who had indulged in atrocities against the human rights activists in jails.

Majithia said the SAD is with the farmers of Haryana in their "fight against the black laws and the repressive" M L Khattar-led government.

"We will not rest till the farmers get justice. We will continue to protest against this government," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has strongly objected to the Punjab MLAs' behaviour and termed it "indecent".

After the incident, Gupta spoke to Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh over phone and asked him to take cognizance of the matter.

According to Gupta, Singh expressed concern over the incident and assured him that strict action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Gupta has also written a letter to the Punjab assembly speaker in connection with the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)