India News | Akasa Air Launches Operations from Noida International Airport, Strengthening Its Presence in the National Capital Region

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Akasa Air on Tuesday commenced operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), marking a defining milestone in its network expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR), one of India's most significant aviation markets.

The airline's inaugural flight on June 16 departed Navi Mumbai International Airport at 7:25 AM and arrived at Noida International Airport at 9:35 PM. The inaugural flight from Noida International Airport (NIA) departed at 10:15 AM and arrived at Navi Mumbai International Airport at 12:30 PM.

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With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to operate commercial services from Noida International Airport, reflecting the airline's commitment to participating in the development of emerging aviation infrastructure and expanding access to high-growth markets across India.

Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "The commencement of operations from Noida International Airport marks an important milestone in Akasa Air's growth journey. As one of India's newest aviation gateways, the airport offers significant opportunities to enhance connectivity for travellers across the National Capital Region and neighbouring states.

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Our early presence at Noida aligns with our long-term strategy of building a strong network across key growth markets while supporting the development of modern aviation infrastructure. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Noida International Airport and delivering a seamless, dependable travel experience to our customers in the Akasa Way," he added.

Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman, Noida International Airport, said, "Akasa Air's arrival at Noida International Airport is an important step in expanding connectivity for our passengers and the region we serve. As one of the first airlines operating from the airport, Akasa Air will help create new travel opportunities and greater choice for passengers."

He further added, "Together, we look forward to providing a seamless and convenient travel experience while creating new opportunities for connectivity, economic growth, and development across Uttar Pradesh and Northern India."

The launch of operations from Noida International Airport further strengthens Akasa Air's footprint in northern India and supports its long-term vision of building a robust and diversified network across the country. As a rapidly growing airline, Akasa Air continues to invest in strategic aviation hubs that offer strong demand potential, operational efficiencies, and opportunities to improve customer access to key domestic and international destinations.

Akasa Air will also operate a state-of-the-art MRO facility within the airport premises, offering advanced MRO services, supporting a broad spectrum of aircraft maintenance activities and ensuring high standards of operational efficiency and safety. (ANI)

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