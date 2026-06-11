India News | Akasa Air Launches 'SkyCadet' Programme to Train Next Generation of Pilots

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, announced the launch of Akasa SkyCadet, a pilot training programme designed to develop future-ready commercial pilots through comprehensive aviation training aligned with DGCA regulations and the airline's global operational standards

According to an official release, this initiative underscores the airline's continued investment in talent development, operational excellence, and building a future-ready pipeline of commercial pilots in the fast-growing aviation industry. The programme has been developed in collaboration with approved Flight Training Organisations, namely: Skynex Aero and Dunes Aviation Academy.

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The programme is designed to nurture aspiring pilots by combining comprehensive aviation education, flight training, and airline-aligned preparedness.

India's aviation sector continues to grow, with long-term growth expected to drive increasing demand for skilled aviation professionals and high-quality training infrastructure. The demand for skilled pilots is expected to rise significantly as Indian airlines continue to expand their fleets through some of the largest aircraft orders in global aviation.

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Indian carriers currently have an order of approximately 1,700 aircraft, while the country's commercial fleet is projected to nearly triple by 2035. Industry estimates suggest that today India has approx 12,000 -15,000 commercial pilots in India, and by 2035 India will require around 35,000 pilots and approximately 45,000 new pilots across India and South Asia over the next two decades, creating substantial opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals.

Commenting on the launch, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Akasa Air, said, "India's aviation industry is entering a phase of sustained long-term growth, and building a future-ready workforce will be critical to supporting this expansion responsibly. At Akasa Air, we have always believed that our people will be the cornerstone of our success. The Akasa SkyCadet Programme reflects our commitment to investing in talent from the grassroots level and creating structured pathways for aspiring pilots to build meaningful careers in aviation. Beyond technical capability, the programme is designed to instil a strong culture of safety, operational excellence, discipline, and service orientation - the values that define Akasa Air. As we continue to scale our operations, we are focused on nurturing skilled professionals who can grow with us and contribute to the future of Indian aviation."

The programme provides an integrated and progressive learning pathway through three distinct phases: Ground School: A comprehensive theoretical curriculum covering air regulations, navigation, meteorology, aircraft technical knowledge, and human performance to prepare cadets for DGCA examinations and subsequent flight training.

The second one is Commercial Pilot License (CPL) Flight Training: Structured dual and solo flying training focused on building operational proficiency through navigation, instrument, and cross-country flying in accordance with DGCA and ICAO standards.

According to the release, the third distinct phase was Type Rating on Boeing 737 MAX: Advanced simulator and aircraft systems training designed to prepare cadets for commercial jet operations on the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The programme reflects Akasa Air's people-first philosophy and commitment to fostering a progressive and inclusive workplace culture, offering aspiring pilots the opportunity to build careers with one of the world's fastest-growing airlines.

While the Akasa SkyCadet Pilot Programme, focusing on freshers, will strengthen the long-term pilot pipeline in India, the airline will continue to hire CPL holders and B737 type-rated pilots to meet its growing talent requirements as it rapidly expands its fleet and operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)