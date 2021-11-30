New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which claims its origin to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 1951, on Tuesday said it will take out a "Ram Yatra" from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh in December and support those parties in the upcoming elections which favoured the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference, its newly elected president Sundeep Rajendra Singh clarified that his outfit does not have any connection with the RSS or the BJP, but hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "showing" a way towards establishment of "Ram Rajya" in the country and construction of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We will start our new journey of Jan Sangh from mid-December with 'Ram Yatra' from Ram Setu in Rameswaram to Ayodhya," he told reporters.

Singh said that the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS) is a "restructured political party" with redefined ideology, action plans, programmes and socio-political activities to meet the challenges of a new India.

"We do not have any connection with the RSS or the BJP," he clarified.

He, however, said that the ABJS supports "Prime Minister Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah and (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath".

Replying to questions, Singh said his outfit will not contest elections in the near future but support in the upcoming polls "all those parties" which favoured construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states are slated for early next year.

