India News | Akhilesh Demands Roll Back of Hiked Petrol and Diesel Prices

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:06 PM IST
Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded roll back of hiked petrol and diesel prices, claiming that in the international market, price of these fuels are decreasing.

"The Centre is used to hiking petrol-diesel prices. Even if their price decrease in the international market, in India it doesn't come down," he said in a statement issued here.

"In India, the maximum 279 per cent tax is taken on petroleum products due to which their price never comes down. In the past eight days over Rs 4.5 has been increased in petrol-diesel price. This is insensitiveness towards customers," he added.

Hike in the price directly affects farmers and the common man, and the economy, Yadav said advising the Centre to pass on the benefit of reduced prices to customers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

