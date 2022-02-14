Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yadav does not want former minister and party leader Azam Khan to come out of prison because it will pose a threat to his position.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav's) position will be in danger."

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Begins For Goa, Uttarakhand And Uttar Pradesh Phase 2 Vidhan Sabha Polls.

In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year over several cases registered against him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase 2: BJP’s Challenge to Hold on 2017 Gains, SP-RLD Hoping For Farmers’ Support.

Slamming Yadav for trying to manipulate the narrative, the Chief Minister said that the SP chief should understand that these cases pertain to courts and not state governments.

"The state government has nothing to do with them. It is the work of courts to grant bail and not that of state governments. The state government only answers what has been asked by the court. It is wrong to link it with state government; it is like tampering and manipulating facts," he said.

On allegations of Opposition regarding 'Thoko Raj', Adityanath said that every person who is a danger to the security of the state should fear the law.

Drawing a comparison between previous state governments and the BJP-led state government, the Chief Minister said, "This is the difference between the governments before 2017 and the BJP; earlier, the state would witness riots every 3-4 days, curfews would continue for months. Anarchy was at its peak. There was hooliganism."

"Today, in the past five years, there has been no riot, no curfew in the state. Businessmen and women aren't killed. Today, Kanwar Yatra takes place with all pomp and show; it isn't only a mark of respect to the religion, but also gives a sense of security to the people," he added.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly began today.

Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)