Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh on Saturday congratulated winning candidates of the INDIA bloc after results of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and bypolls in several states were declared.

He congratulated SP candidates who won their seats in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for emerging victorious in the Wayanad parliamentary by-elections.

Also Read | Raipur City South Assembly By-Election 2024: BJP's Fortress Remains Unbreached As Sunil Kumar Soni Defeats Congress' Akash Sharma by 46,167 Votes in Chhattisgarh.

Yadav's SP is part of the larger Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by multiple parties to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to all the voters, supporters, workers and leaders for making both the Samajwadi Party candidates win as the joint candidates of INDIA alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections," he said.

Also Read | Bihar By-Election Results 2024: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Fails To Open Account, Candidates Lose All 4 Assembly Seats in Bypolls.

"Hearty congratulations to Mr. Abu Asim Azmi from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly seat and Mr Raees Kasan Sheikh from Bhiwandi East assembly seat for their victory," the former UP CM posted on X.

He lauded the INDIA bloc for victory in Jharkhand, where he said "public opinion has defeated deceit and force".

"Congratulations to all the allies for the spectacular victory of INDIA alliance in Jharkhand and best wishes for the upcoming campaign of public service. In Jharkhand, public opinion has defeated deceit and force," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

Yadav, whose SP was backed by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for clinching a landslide win in Lok Sabha bypoll from Wayanad, Kerala.

"Congratulations to Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her historic victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election and best wishes for paving the way for positive people-oriented politics," he wrote.

Earlier, Yadav termed the Uttar Pradesh bypolls the "most distorted form of electoral politics". The SP won just two out of seven seats in the bypolls.

In a post on X in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The tactics of those who have made 'election' synonymous with 'corruption' have been captured in photographs and exposed before the world," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)