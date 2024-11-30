Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): After a delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) was prevented from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal district on Saturday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the administration's statements were being dictated by the government.

Addressing the media, Yadav accused the government and the administration of orchestrating the events leading to the Sambhal violence.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held on December 5: Mahayuti 2.0 Government to Take Oath in PM Narendra Modi’s Presence at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

"A Samajwadi Party delegation was on its way to Sambhal. We all support peace and justice. The administration's statements are made at the government's behest. It is the government's responsibility to ensure justice for the people," he said.

Yadav questioned the need for a second survey in Sambhal and criticised the involvement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the process.

Also Read | Surat Police Arrest Bangladeshi National With Multiple Fake Documents, Had Illegally Entered India 7 Years Ago.

"When the survey was conducted on the first day, everyone cooperated. Why did the administration conduct another survey? And why were BJP workers accompanying the survey team? The government and the administration are complicit in this injustice. BJP does not want peace," he added.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced on Saturday that no one would be allowed to visit Sambhal until the situation stabilises.

"The divisional commissioner's standing order is being implemented in Sambhal. No delegation is permitted to visit. Once the situation normalises, everyone will be allowed," Singh told ANI.

He urged the SP to cooperate and postpone their visit. "They wouldn't want the situation in Sambhal to worsen. They should visit after some time. The investigation is underway, and we are gathering evidence. So far, 30 people have been arrested," he added.

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey claimed the Sambhal District Magistrate had personally requested him to refrain from visiting.

"The Justice Commission and the media are visiting the area. Will there be unrest if we go? The government is stopping us deliberately to hide its actions," said Pandey, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, to ANI.

SP leader Ataur Rehman criticised the government's approach, stating, "The law and order situation is deplorable. The government has adopted a dictatorial stance. Today, our committee, including LoP Mata Prasad Pandey, Lal Bihari Yadav, the state president, and other MPs, MLAs, and district heads, was stopped. Some have been placed under house arrest in Lucknow, while others have been detained."

The SP's official handle on X claimed that UP SP President Shyam Lal Pal had been placed under house arrest. The party condemned the UP Police's actions, accusing the state government of "dishonouring the Constitution and democracy."

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam alleged that Akhilesh Yadav played a role in the Sambhal violence.

"Akhilesh Yadav has a direct and indirect role in the violence. MPs and MLAs from his party incited the people. The police and administration's actions are aimed at restoring peace. By sympathising with the Muslim vote bank, Yadav is deceiving Muslims. Their visit to Sambhal is mere political tourism," he said.

Circle Officer Pankaj Singh reported that SP workers, led by party district president Shivcharan, attempted to reach Sambhal but were detained after defying police orders.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya advised against visiting the area before December 10.

"Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed. Everyone is urged to refrain from visiting before December 10. The situation is peaceful; shops have reopened. This directive is to ensure sensitivity is maintained," said Pensiya.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. The survey was initiated following a petition claiming the mosque site was originally a Harihar temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)