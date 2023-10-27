Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting of Uttar Pradesh State Executive on October 31 to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. The meeting will begin at 9:30 AM and Yadav will chair it.

Earlier, giving a witty reply on the hoardings portraying Akhilesh Yadav as 'future PM', the Samajwadi Party President on Monday had said that merely putting up posters does not make a person the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Arnia Sector of Jammu and Kashmir; BSF Troops Give Befitting Reply.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said," Anyone can put anyone's poster but that does not mean he can become PM. No one is going to become the Prime Minister just by putting up posters."

Elaborating about the mission of his party he added, "If any supporter has put up a poster, he is expressing what he wants. The goal of Samajwadis is to stop BJP."

Also Read | Maratha Quota: Two Men Commit Suicide in Chhatrapati Sambajhinagar and Hingoli Seeking Reservation.

Notably, several posters portraying Akhilesh Yadav as the "future Prime Minister" were put up outside the party headquarters in Lucknow by the party workers on Monday.

While on the other hand fuelling the "poster war" within the INDIA bloc, Congress workers on Thursday put up posters portraying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate outside the party's headquarters in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The poster also pictured state Congress Chief Ajay Rai as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2027 state assembly polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)