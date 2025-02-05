New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, accusing the government of neglecting the demands for a two-minute silence for the victims of the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede.

The SP also alleged that the government is hiding the number of missing people following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Polling for 70 Assembly Seats Begins, Voters Cast Their Ballots Amid Tight Security (Watch Videos).

"It is unfortunate that when such a big incident occurred at Kumbh, not only the opposition but the whole world witnessed it. The government is hiding the numbers of missing people and deaths. We even demanded a two-minute silence, but no one cared about it. The government is not bothered about the loss of lives. They (central government) don't care whether poor people live or die," Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back, calling PM Modi's speech "inspiring."

Also Read | USA: First Guantanamo Migrant Deportation Flights ‘underway’.

He said, "PM Modi very nicely presented his thoughts in front of the House. The speech was inspiring. He spoke facts...Everyone agrees with the PM...the country agrees with him..."

TMC leader Saugata Roy expressed his dissatisfaction with PM Modi's speech, accusing him of neglecting questions regarding the number of deaths at the Maha Kumbh.

Roy said, "I am very unhappy with the Prime Minister's speech today. He made a speech which is the repetition of the President's speech, but he did not reply to the questions raised about the number of deaths in Kumbh, and the situation in Bangladesh.."

PM Modi on Tuesday said that President Droupadi Murmu's address to the two Houses of Parliament will strengthen the country's resolve for Viksit Bharat and provide inspiration to the common man.

In his reply in Lok Sabha to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said the President spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years.

"We are in 2025. In a way, 25 per cent of the 21st century has gone by. Only time will decide what happened after independence in the 20th century and the first 25 years of the 21st century. But if we minutely study the President's Address, it is clear that she spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years and Viksit Bharat. Her Address strengthens the resolve of Viksit Bharat, builds new confidence and inspires the common people," he said.

Several members participated in the debate on the motion of thanks that started on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)