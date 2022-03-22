New Delhi, March 22: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will resign from Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sources said. "Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from Loksabha and he will continue in politics as an MLA from Karhal assembly," the top sources from Samajwadi Party confirmed to ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav is resigning from the Lower House of the Parliament as in the recently held Uttar Pradesh elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to Resign from Lok Sabha Membership Today, Say Sources.

The 48-year-old former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is currently inside the Parliament House to meet Lok Sabha Speaker over his resignation. Samajwadi Party sources also expressed that Akhilesh Yadav will lead the party in the state and play the role of opposition leader in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

