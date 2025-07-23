New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, questioning the absence of a formal farewell and urging BJP leaders to check on his well-being.

Speaking to the reporters, SP president Yadav said, "The people from BJP should go check on him. We're hearing there's no farewell happening either; if there was a farewell, we would all go, thank him, inquire about his health, and honour him."

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Bengaluru: 2 Women Duped of INR 58,000, Forced to Strip for 'Tattoo and Mole Verification' by Fraudsters Posing As Cops.

The SP chief also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the exercise was politically motivated and aimed at helping the BJP.

"The moment you try to get information about the Uttar Pradesh by-election, the Election Commission will get exposed. It is the duty of the ECI to ensure that the voters cast their votes without any issues. In this BJP Govt, we are seeing for the first time that you will not be allowed to cast your votes... You can understand how difficult it is to create a new voter's list in Bihar," he added.

Also Read | Sawan Shivratri 2025: Thousands of Devotees and Kanwar Pilgrims Flock to Shiva Temples Today in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prayagraj and Baghpat (Watch Videos).

Yadav also questioned the timing and scale of the voter list revision in Bihar.

He said, "There are around 8 crore voters in the state. They are doing this difficult task because they know that they are going to lose this time. They know that Tejashwi Yadav, Congress and the INDIA alliance are going to defeat them. The public is aware that Nitish Kumar will retire as the Chief Minister now."

His remarks came amid continued protests by the Opposition in Parliament over the SIR voter list revision. The issue led to major disruptions on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till July 23, as Opposition members demanded a detailed discussion on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after it began. It was again adjourned till 2 pm soon after it reconvened, as Opposition members continued their protest.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings. He said the government was open to discussions, but the protests were causing a waste of public funds.

"They (opposition) are demanding discussion, and we are ready for it. Then why are they not allowing the House to function? This double standard is wrong. If you want discussion, then do not create a ruckus. The government has said that we are ready for discussion. You are wasting public money..." Rijiju said.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was chairing the Lok Sabha, also objected to Opposition members holding placards in the House.

"Instead of showing placards, you can submit your proposals, resolutions, and the business advisory committee will consider them. Speakers will give time, and the government will respond. Why are you worried?" Pal said while adjourning the session.

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a discussion on the electoral roll revision in Bihar.

Outside Parliament, several senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest at Makar Dwar, criticising the SIR exercise.

They carried posters and placards with messages like "stealing of Indian rights" and "death of democracy," demanding that the voter revision process in Bihar be stopped.

The Opposition has also continued to press for discussions on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)