Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks while questioning the Uttar Pradesh government's 'inadequate' arrangement of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Speaking with ANI, Yadav said that a large number of people from Bengal lost their lives and alleged that FIRs are not being registered in Uttar Pradesh.

"What West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said is right. People from her state have also lost lives...A large number of people who had come from Bengal and other states have died. FIR is also not being registered. Why was this Maha Kumbh organised? Devotees had been coming for centuries, and Kumbh has been ongoing since ancient times. Who was responsible of making arrangements?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav accused UP CM Yogi Adityanath of taking "advantage of public's emotion" as he promoted Maha Kumbh saying that arrangement for 100 crore people have been made.

"When CM said that arrangements for 100 crore people have been made, people became more confident. When he invited celebrities and other noted personalities, people were confident that the arrangements would be good. But that was not the case...BJP is taking advantage of public's emotions...The highest number of missing persons cases is in this Kumbh, highest number of deaths were reported in this Kumbh, highest number of people fell ill in this Kumbh," Yadav said.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?"

Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, she said, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."

Banerjee continued, "Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?" (ANI)

