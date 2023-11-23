Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, saying that the latter's credibility is falling lower than that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA was replying to Akhilesh Yadav's post on X, targeted at the UP minister over having a lunch at the residence of a Dalit woman in Mirzapur.

Yadav, in his social media post, took a dig at the BJP leader and said that the lunch was to garner votes from the backward community.

Replying to it, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, said that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's credibility and seriousness are falling lower than those of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said that Yadav's expertise is in posting ridiculous tweets while sitting in the AC rooms.

Akhilesh ji, my advice to you is to desist from such small and petty activities. It is unforgivable to make fun of the hospitality of a poor and Dalit! It is said that the creation is seen as the vision. The thermometer of your credibility and seriousness is falling lower than that of Pappu/Rahul day by day! When there is emptiness in the mind and distorted vision, then the bajra roti roasting on the stove and the mustard greens prepared with great love cannot be seen. You cannot even imagine the love with which Gangajali Devi ji fed the MLAs, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police! Your expertise is to tweet frivolous, unrestrained, non-serious and factless tweets while sitting in the AC!" Nandi said.

"Who can forget that in 2012 you did not even take oath, only trends came and SP burnt many settlements of Dalits! When you never cared about the poor and Dalits in your government, then don't shed crocodile tears now! Everyone knows that SP workers only know land grabbing, hooliganism and extortion! On the instructions of the Karmayogi Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath ji, the main objective of the ministers going among the public, Jan Chaupal etc. is to include the people deprived and untouched by various public welfare schemes in the stream of development. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Effort is not just a slogan, this is our objective!" the post added. (ANI)

